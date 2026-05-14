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Big warmup coming up, along with an increased chance for rain and storms

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WRTV
WRTV - WEEKEND (2).jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A pattern flip is on the way. Get ready for warm & humid air for this weekend.

TONIGHT:

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Mostly clear skies become partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW:

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A chance of a few showers and storms in the morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

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SATURDAY:

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Scattered showers and storms are anticipated. Hopefully, we can dodge some of these rain chances at IMS for Indy 500 qualifications, but be prepared for rain to be around. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Humid air will be noticeable this weekend and beyond. High temperatures could challenge 90 degrees. Parts of northern Indiana have been added to a risk of severe storms. We will monitor to see if any other parts of the state are added to a severe risk Monday or Tuesday.