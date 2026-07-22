Calm, cool, and comfortable across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Beautiful weather continues across Central Indiana for the second half of the week.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies through the night will allow temperatures to quickly cool off. It may even feel a bit cool by sunrise. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 50s with a few localized spots in the low 50s first thing tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Copy and paste forecast for Thursday. Skies will remain mostly sunny to mainly clear with comfortable conditions. Dew points will remain in the 50s with high temperatures below normal in the upper 70s.

WRTV

7-DAY FORECAST:

Comfortable conditions will linger through the first half of the weekend with high temperatures not reaching the normal: 85 until Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected outside of a stray shower Saturday and Sunday. However high pressure will keep most areas dry for the Brickyard on Sunday.

WRTV

Watching for another potential cold front to swing through early next week. This will return some low-end storm chances but it is not likely that we see another big cool down from this front.