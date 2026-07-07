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Chances for showers and storms return on Thursday evening

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WRTV
WRTV - RAIN CHANCES.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A break from rain continues into Wednesday and most of Thursday.

TONIGHT:

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Partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY:

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Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

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Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Isolated chances of rain are possible later on in the day. Rain becomes likely for the overnight hours. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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From Thursday night to Saturday, there will be multiple waves of showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out. Another heat dome builds into the middle parts of the country next week. Right now, we are expecting Indiana to be back above average with temperatures during this stretch.