Comfortable Thursday, rain chances return for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Nice weather continues into Thursday. A big warm-up looms for the weekend with a few rain chances.

TONIGHT:

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Skies go back to mostly clear. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny & beautiful. Winds will be relatively quiet compared to prior days, sustained at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

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Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A warm front lifts into Indiana on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Hot & humid conditions will be in place late weekend into early next week. Parts of central Indiana could challenge 90 degrees before another front pulls into the area on Tuesday.