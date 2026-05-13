Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherHourly Weather for Indianapolis, INToday's Forecast

Actions

Comfortable Thursday, rain chances return for the weekend

WRTV - HUMIDITY.jpg
WRTV
WRTV - HUMIDITY.jpg
WRTV - INDY 500 PRACTICE.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Nice weather continues into Thursday. A big warm-up looms for the weekend with a few rain chances.

TONIGHT:

WRTV - LOWS TONIGHT (3).jpg

Skies go back to mostly clear. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny & beautiful. Winds will be relatively quiet compared to prior days, sustained at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR FRI (1).jpg

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV - 7DAY (9).jpg

A warm front lifts into Indiana on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Hot & humid conditions will be in place late weekend into early next week. Parts of central Indiana could challenge 90 degrees before another front pulls into the area on Tuesday.

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR SAT.jpg