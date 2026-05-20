Cooler but wet Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Soggy conditions once again for your Wednesday. Humidity values begin to drop this afternoon, which sets the stage for a nice Thursday. Rain ramps up again for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Cloudy and dreary conditions for today. Rain showers will be likely on and off throughout the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be from I-70 and points south. The ground is already saturated from the recent rain so flooding could be a slight concern.

Humidity values begin to drop later this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Rain comes to an end tonight but the cloud cover sticks around. Low temperatures fall to 50.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A mix of sun and clouds will be possible on your Thursday. It will be dry and breezy. Winds may gust out of the northeast at 20 mph. High temperatures will climb close to 70 which is near normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Rain returns on Friday. It looks like the first half of the day will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Humidity values begin to rise late in the day on Friday. High temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Rain chances on and off on your Saturday. High temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees with higher humidity values.

WRTV

Right now race day does look dry. Rain chances may hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures Sunday will climb close to 80.

Memorial Day brings rain chances with highs near 80. More rain chances continue for Tuesday.

