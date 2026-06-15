Cooler Start to Your Week; Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A nice way to start off the work week, but we do have two storm chances to monitor going forward.

TODAY

WRTV

Mostly sunny & comfortable. Enjoy the dry weather while we have it. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms is in place. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Strong storms are possible primarily late on Wednesday into Wednesday night. All modes of severe weather are on the table. Showers may also carry over into the start of Thursday. Generally, most days will be below average with temperatures this week.

