Drier Thursday, rainy and storm chances return for Friday

More comfortable air has arrived. Clouds will linger tonight before a nice day on Thursday.

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Rain from the daytime hours finally exits. Mostly cloudy skies remain. Low temperatures near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Skies turning partly cloudy. High temperatures near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY:

WRTV

A warm front arrives in Indiana on Friday, which brings in showers and storms for the afternoon and evening on Carb Day. This will be the wettest of the next few days, with rainfall totals. Slightly humid air returns as well. Central Indiana is not in a severe risk right now. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

A stalled frontal boundary nearby, which carries over some rain into the first half of Saturday. Some showers are possible on Sunday for the Indy 500, but not a washout. There should be dry time to work with. We will need to monitor if the rain chances are from the front vs. daytime heating fueling pop-ups in the PM. Check back in as we get closer. Small rain chances remain into Memorial Day/early next week.

