Dry day with strong storms possible this evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Rain chances move in later tonight and continue for the next couple of days. Next week, a pattern shift will bring heat and humidity back across much of the state.

WRTV

TODAY

WRTV

Sunny, hot and humid through much of your Thursday. Look for high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. Much of the day will be dry with some spotty showers and thunderstorms developing overnight tonight.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the overnight hours across much of central Indiana. A level one out of five severe weather risk is in place for central Indiana. A level two is in place south and west of Indianapolis. The threat from these thunderstorms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. However, in the southwestern part of Indiana, we could see a strong thunderstorm that may have a little rotation in it.

Low temperatures will fall around 70.

TOMORROW

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Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for the first part of the day on Friday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy attempts will be into the mid 80s with higher humidity value

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A few spotty showers could be possible on your Saturday. High temperatures will be climbing into the low in the middle 80s.

Dry and partly cloudy for the end of the weekend on Sunday. High temperatures will climb right around 85.

A big area of high-pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will build across the central and eastern sections of the United States. We will look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions and the heat will rise. High temps will be into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first part of the work week. Heat indices will be into the low and middle 90s

