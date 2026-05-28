Dry & quiet conditions, nice weather expected for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Dew points are in the process of falling into a more comfortable range compared to prior days. Get ready for some nice weather in central Indiana!
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the low 50s.
TOMORROW:
Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Indiana will remain rain-free. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
7-DAY FORECAST:
Indianapolis is likely heading to our driest stretch of days so far in 2026! No rainfall is anticipated in the next 7 days. A very nice stretch by the end of May standards.