Expect storms on Wednesday, followed by a dry and quiet rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A flood watch is posted through Wednesday night in eastern Indiana. We will have to monitor some localized higher rainfall totals for other spots along and just south of I-70.

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Light sprinkles are possible this evening along and south of I-70. More development of heavier rain forms in a narrow corridor later tonight. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

WRTV

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Scattered on/off showers continue. Some spots along and south of I-70 could have flooding potential with a narrow area of rainfall that is 1"+. Rain tapers off by the early evening. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

WRTV

WRTV

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

A very quiet pattern settles into Indiana. Sunshine is expected daily with no rain chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast after Wednesday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s.

