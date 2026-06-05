Fantastic Friday before heat, humidity and storm chances arrive this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A fantastic Friday is expected before higher humidity values and warmer temperatures work into the state for the second week of June. We will see several rain chances as well, along with uncomfortable conditions as humidity increases.

TODAY

WRTV

Mostly sunny skies through the day today. It will be breezy and warmer with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the south and southwest today. Those winds may reach 20 to 25 mph at times.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Showers and thunderstorms develop, especially north and west of Indianapolis later on this evening. There is a level one out of a level five that some of those thunderstorms could reach severe criteria in northern Indiana. Some of the thunderstorms could contain some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Unsettled weather this weekend as several rain chances move into Indiana. This will not be a complete washout of a weekend, but there are several chances. We could see some showers and thunderstorms popping up into the afternoon hours on both weekend days. Spotty thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon on Saturday and some of those could be on the stronger side. A level one out of a level five severe weather risk is in play across much of central Indiana. It will be warmer and more humid with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity values will make it feel much more uncomfortable.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday afternoon as well, with temps in the mid-80s.

WRTV

Much of next week turns unsettled with several showers and thunderstorms in play during the afternoon hours. A typical summer-like weather pattern will be in place with numerous showers and thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s, flirting with 90° for the end of the week. Humidity values rise as well, making it feel much more uncomfortable. Heat indices or feels-like temperatures could reach the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week.