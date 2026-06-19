Fantastic Friday with more rain returning this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A fantastic Friday! We will see a half-and-half weekend with more rain chances moving in for the end of the weekend. Temperatures stay a little bit below normal for the next several days.

TODAY

WRTV

Waking up with clear skies and comfortable temperatures and humidity. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon as high-pressure is nearby. Winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, which is a couple of degrees below normal for this time of the year

TONIGHT

WRTV

A few clouds, but comfortably cool tonight. Mostly clear skies with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Sunny skies were the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 80-degree range. Lots of sunshine on Saturday with a few more clouds into the afternoon. We may see a stray shower or two that could pop up later in the afternoon and early evening. Any rain will be isolated and on the light side.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A system moves in for Sunday. Look for dry conditions to start off the day very early in the morning with rain moving in late morning and early afternoon. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder could be possible on Sunday. Moderate to heavier pockets of rain may be possible with some locations, picking up close to an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures continue to stay into the upper 70s near 80 which is a couple of degrees below normal for this time of the year.

