Fantastic Friday with sun, low humidity and warm temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Quiet weather through the weekend and much of next week. Temperatures will stay reasonable with a little to no rain expected

TODAY

WRTV

High pressure is nearby and that will keep us high and dry for today. Humidity values will be very comfortable as dewpoints drop into the 50s. Look for lots of sunshine today and lots of sunshine. High temperatures will climb right around 81. The normal high for this time of year is in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A few clouds move in later this evening. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field, no weather worries expected. First pitch temperatures will be into the 70s and it will be rain free. Overnight low temperatures fall to 58.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A wonderful weekend on tap. A weak wave pushes through bringing a little bit more cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for both days.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A large blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeps us dry and quiet through much of next week. We will look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs near 80. A copy and paste forecast for the middle part of the work week through the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the upper 70s near 80.

