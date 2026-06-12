Fantastic Friday with sunshine and lower humidity | June 12, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - After a noisy night, we will see quieter conditions for your Friday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, and it will be less humid through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Temperatures will go below normal, heading into the new work week.

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TODAY: Sunshine increases for the afternoon. It will be less humid as more refreshing air moves in across the state. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, which is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable conditions tonight. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game, it will be a fantastic Friday for baseball. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

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TOMORROW: Lower humidity values stick around for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances to increase late Saturday into early Sunday.

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7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Morning rain showers will be likely on Sunday, and if you scattered at times during the day on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s

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Lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and temps in the 70s to start off the work week on Monday. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, a stray shower could be possible with those temperatures staying in the 70s. More rain chances on Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 80s.