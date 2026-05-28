Foggy start with a sunny and seasonable afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Foggy conditions to start off your Thursday morning. Look for sunshine this afternoon and seasonal temperatures. We will see sunny skies and a quiet weather pattern through the end of the weekend and into next week.

TODAY

WRTV

Areas of fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am for most of central Indiana. Once the fog lifts, we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon.

WRTV

Humidity values dropped throughout the day with high temperatures, climbing into the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A few clouds around this evening, but a great night for baseball! If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game later this evening, we will see temperatures into the 70s at first pitch with dry conditions. Overnight a few clouds with low temperatures falling into the middle 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Mostly sunny skies for your Friday. Fantastic conditions on tap with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures near normal. Normal high for this time of year at 77. We will see highs reach 78.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A wonderful weekend on top with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Look for lots of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures close to 80 degrees. On Sunday sunny skies with temperatures into the upper 70s.

A quiet weather pattern for much of next week as well. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions. High temperature temperatures will stay into the upper 70s right around 80.