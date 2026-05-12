Gusty showers and storms Tuesday night, cooler midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Another beautiful day in central Indiana this Tuesday, but we do have showers on the way tonight.

TONIGHT:

Scattered light showers pull into central Indiana in the middle of the night. An isolated gusty storm is possible in NW Indiana. Otherwise, severe weather isn't really expected. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, and rain will be gone by daybreak on Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be gusting 25-30 mph.

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THURSDAY:

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Mostly sunny skies with quieter winds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Another warm front crosses late Friday into Friday night, bringing the chance of showers and storms. Temperatures look much warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated rain chances are possible this weekend, but rain chances look slightly higher next week.

