High heat and humidity all week long

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — High heat and humidity will be in place all week long. Heat indices or feels like temperatures will be into the triple digits through the rest of the work week. Limited rain chances all week with spotty at best over the holiday weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

A Heat Advisory goes in place at noon today and will continue all the way until Thursday at 8 p.m. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day today it will be hot and humid. Very light winds out of the south. A big ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will produce a hot dome of air that will stick around much of the eastern two thirds of the country. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices or feels like temperatures into the triple digits.

TONIGHT

WRTV

No real relief at night. We will look for mild and buggy conditions tonight under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will only fall into the middle 70s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Sunshine once again on your Tuesday, hot and humid. Will look for highs right around 93 degrees. Feels like temperatures or heat indices will be between 100 and 105.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Mostly sunny skies again for Wednesday, hot and humid. It looks like Wednesday and Thursday may be the hottest days of the week. The high temperature will climb near 95 degrees.

The ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere may break down a little bit for the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. Look for a spotty shower late Thursday and more rain chances heading this way spotty at best for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will finally drop into the upper 80s on Sunday.

