High Heat continues in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Calm and sunny weather continues across Central Indiana this week but the high heat has returned and will remain for the rest of the week.

AIR QUALITY ALERT:

WRTV

An Air Quality alert is in effect for most of Central Indiana until midnight. This means low level ozone will be able to affect those with underlying health issues. These ozone levels are elevated thanks to smoke from wild fires in Saskatchewan and Manitoba is able to move south into the region. Smoke will leave a visible haze in the sky.

HEAT ADVISORY:

WRTV

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon for Marion County and north. A Heat Advisory means feels like temperatures will reach 100-105 this afternoon. Time outside working should be limited. Stay well hydrated and take breaks in the shade when possible.

TODAY:

WRTV

Calm start to the day and things will look nice, under mainly clear skies. Temperatures will quickly heat up, reaching the 80s by 9-10 a.m. High temperatures will reach 90-95 for most spots. This will lead to feels like temperatures in the upper 90s- low 100s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Sunshine continues for the day tomorrow under clear skies. Temperatures for most spots will break back into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Rain chances will return to the state as early as Thursday. Most of the area will remain dry outside of a stray shower or two for the southern part of the state. A few scattered showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. A cold front will follow late Saturday into Sunday AM. This will allow temperatures to drop back to normal in the mid 80s. A secondary cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday that will drop temperatures back below normal.

