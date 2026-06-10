High heat, humidity and storm chances next 2 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The first 90-degree reading of the year could be possible today and tomorrow. Hot and humid conditions with heat indices approaching 100. Thunderstorms may be on the stronger side later today and also Thursday night. Less-humid, seasonable temperatures return to the state over the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Sunshine will bring us a hot and humid day across much of central Indiana. Look for high temperatures near 90, which would be the first time we hit 90 this season. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest near 20 mph. Heat indices or feels-like temperatures will approach the triple digits. A heat advisory goes into place in northern Indiana between noon and 8 p.m.

WRTV

A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of northern Indiana any time after 6 p.m. The storms will develop near I-70 and north of the interstate.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Some of the thunderstorms later tonight could be on the stronger side. Main threats will be intense rainfall and flooding concerns along with strong winds. It stays mild and muggy overnight with lows only falling into the low to mid-70s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Another hot and humid day on Thursday. Lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs near 90. Heat indices once again climb close to 100. Winds will be gusty near 20 mph out of the south and southwest. A cold front moves through the state late Thursday, producing a line of showers and thunderstorms.

A level two out of a level five severe weather threat is in place across parts of central Indiana. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the stronger side and all severe weather modes are in play.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

By early Friday morning, we may see a few lingering showers. Skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon and it becomes less humid. High temperatures will be into the lower 80s.

The weekend looks good with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Dry conditions, partly cloudy on Saturday with highs near 84. Rain chances return on Sunday, but humidity values stay low and highs will be around 80.

Chance for some showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Monday with highs near 76.

