Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WeatherHourly Weather for Indianapolis, INToday's Forecast

Actions

High temperatures likely for Saturday, rain chances for Mother's Day

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR 2.jpg
WRTV
WRTV - FUTURE RADAR 2.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain works into much of central Indiana over the next few hours.

TONIGHT:

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR 1.jpg

Scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Showers end west to east in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV - TOMORROW PLANNER.jpg

Clouds decrease. Mostly sunny skies for much of central Indiana. Winds will gust up to 25 mph & dry conditions are expected at IMS for the Sonsio Grand Prix. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

WRTV - GRAND PRIX SATURDAY.jpg

SUNDAY:

A few spotty showers are possible when waking up in the morning. The rest of Mother's Day looks relatively dry. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV - 7DAY.jpg

The first half of the week features high temperatures in the 60s, however the end of the week looks warmer with multiple days in the 70s. A couple of rain chances are possible, but rainfall does not look too significant midweek.