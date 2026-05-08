High temperatures likely for Saturday, rain chances for Mother's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain works into much of central Indiana over the next few hours.

TONIGHT:

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Scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Showers end west to east in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW:

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Clouds decrease. Mostly sunny skies for much of central Indiana. Winds will gust up to 25 mph & dry conditions are expected at IMS for the Sonsio Grand Prix. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

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SUNDAY:

A few spotty showers are possible when waking up in the morning. The rest of Mother's Day looks relatively dry. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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The first half of the week features high temperatures in the 60s, however the end of the week looks warmer with multiple days in the 70s. A couple of rain chances are possible, but rainfall does not look too significant midweek.