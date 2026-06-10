Hot and humid Thursday, relief coming Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Hot & humid air continues through Thursday night before some relief arrives on Friday behind the cold front.

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Isolated pop-up storms are possible this evening, but we are watching a cluster of storms that is expected to weaken and cross central Indiana from 1 AM - 6 AM EDT THU. Some north of I-70 are in the 2/5 risk level. Wind and flooding are the main concerns. Low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

WRTV

WRTV

Spotty showers and storms will be in the area, waking up on Thursday. The rest of the daytime hours will be mainly dry, hot, & humid. A line of severe storms will likely form in Illinois. This squall line makes it to Indiana late Thursday night. A slight (2/5) risk is in place for most of central Indiana, with an enhanced (3/5) risk primarily in NW Indiana. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees with a heat index near 100.

WRTV

FRIDAY:

WRTV

Showers and storms wrap up in the early morning hours. Sunny skies remain for the rest of the day. Less humid air works in as well. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

Partly cloudy skies kick off the weekend on Saturday. Another cold front slides in on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers & storms. Cooler-than-average air is anticipated next week.

