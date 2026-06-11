Hot, humid and stormy once again, less humid for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Another hot and humid day with stormy conditions later this evening. Better weather moves in for the end of the week and the weekend, including lower humidity values and cooler temperatures.

TODAY:

WRTV

Early morning showers come to an end and we’re in store for another hot and humid day. We saw our first 90-degree temperature yesterday of the season and we will see another chance at 90 today. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s, close to triple digits. Much of the day it will be dry with storm chances entering the picture later overnight.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A potent cold front moves through tonight, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the state. A level two out of a level five risk of strong thunderstorms is possible. While all severe weather modes are in play, the greatest risk will be in northern Indiana. The line continues to weaken as it pushes across central Indiana.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A few early-morning showers on Friday; otherwise, partly cloudy skies, with less humidity in the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be right around 81, which is normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

The lower humidity values continue for the weekend. Saturday, partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s on Sunday with a chance for some showers.

For much of next week, humidity values stay low and temperatures will actually be below normal. Look for highs staying in the 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry conditions on Monday with some rain chances moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.