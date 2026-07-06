Lower temps to begin the new work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Still humid, but not as oppressive as it has been the last several days. We will look for temperatures closer to normal for this time of year with readings, beginning to ramp up for the end of the week.

TODAY

WRTV

We may see a few areas of fog early this morning, but lots of sunshine this afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm could be possible, but they will be a few and far between. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. Humidity values will still be high, but not as oppressive as what we saw late last week.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A spotty shower could be possible later this evening temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with light winds

TOMORROW

WRTV

Lots of sunshine is expected on Tuesday, a dry day as well. Look for temperatures to be right around normal for this time of year as high as will climb into the mid 80s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Sunny skies on Wednesday with dry conditions. High temperatures will be climbing into the middle 80s.

Rain chances increase for your Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s with higher humidity values.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Several rain chances will be possible with really good rain chances on Friday. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms could be possible for the weekend.