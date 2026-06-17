Major severe storm risk through early morning for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Have a way to get watches and warnings this evening/tonight. Severe storms are likely in central Indiana.

WRTV

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

WRTV

Indianapolis, stretching into western Indiana, has been added to the moderate (4/5) risk. The first round of rain has been impacting central Indiana this afternoon. Our severe storms will develop later this evening as our atmosphere destabilizes behind this initial round.

WRTV

A line of supercells likely forms first in Illinois before traveling into central Indiana. It is unclear if this will be a line segment or still a line of supercells into our area. All threats of severe weather are on the table, including damaging wind, strong tornadoes, large hail, & flooding. Severe storms exit to the south in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

WRTV

TOMORROW:

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Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies remain in place for yet again for another nice day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

Scattered showers and storms should be anticipated at some point on Sunday. After this round, mainly dry conditions are expected early to the middle of next week.