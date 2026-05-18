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More storms possible for Tuesday, rain chances return for Memorial Day weekend

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WRTV
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Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A warmer pattern with rain chances continues until a cold front arrives late Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

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Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening. Flooding is the main concern. A Flood Watch has been posted for counties SW of Indianapolis until 11 PM EDT. Low temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly sunny start to the day. Scattered showers and storms develop later on in the day along a cold front. A slight (2/5) risk of severe storms is in place. Wind is the primary concern, but flooding may be a concern depending on totals from Monday. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

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WEDNESDAY:

Clouds decrease in the morning to partly cloudy. High temperatures will only reach around 70 degrees behind the cold front.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Thursday is shaping up to be another drier day. A weak, slow-moving front climbs into Indiana late Friday and Saturday and potentially brings in a rain chance. Temperatures will be slightly above average for this weekend.