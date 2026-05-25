Pleasant conditions expected after possible rain on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — No signs of any severe storms over the next 7 days. After Wednesday's rain chance, a pleasant period of weather is ahead.

TONIGHT:

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Clouds continue to increase from the south. Mostly cloudy by the early morning. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few spotty showers south late in the day. The majority stay dry. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

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WEDNESDAY:

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Scattered on/off showers will be focused along and south of I-70. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A quiet stretch settles into central Indiana after Wednesday. Multiple high-pressure systems will keep us dry for the rest of the forecasting period. Temperatures will be close to average for the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the 70s.