Pleasant conditions linger this week with warmer, more humid days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Remaining quiet in the forecast over the next couple of days in central Indiana!

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Clear skies stay in place. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW:

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Another clear day. Temperatures climb a few degrees compared to Tuesday, but not by much. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Dew points climb into the muggy category this weekend. Clouds increase on Friday with smaller rain chances this weekend along a slow-moving front. High temperatures will continue to hover in the 80s into early next week.