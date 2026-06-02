Pleasant conditions linger this week with warmer, more humid days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Remaining quiet in the forecast over the next couple of days in central Indiana!
TONIGHT:
Clear skies stay in place. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.
TOMORROW:
Another clear day. Temperatures climb a few degrees compared to Tuesday, but not by much. High temperatures near 80 degrees.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
7-DAY FORECAST:
Dew points climb into the muggy category this weekend. Clouds increase on Friday with smaller rain chances this weekend along a slow-moving front. High temperatures will continue to hover in the 80s into early next week.