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Pleasant start to the weekend, more storms expected for Sunday

WRTV - RAINFALL TOTALS SUN & MON.jpg
WRTV
WRTV - RAINFALL TOTALS SUN & MON.jpg
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Another rain chance to monitor as we go into the late portions of the weekend.

TONIGHT:

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Partly cloudy skies are in place. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

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Partly cloudy skies with a stray sprinkle possible, mainly in the morning hours. High temperature near 80 degrees.

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SUNDAY:

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Clouds increase. Showers and storms become likely in the PM hours. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for most of central Indiana, primarily for wind. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

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7-DAY FORECAST:

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Showers are still possible into Monday morning. Over 2" of rain is possible in the stretch from Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will consistently be in the upper 70s throughout the workweek. Smaller chances of rain will be possible daily mid to late week.