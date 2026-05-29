Pleasant weekend weather to carry over into early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A stellar stretch of days continues in central Indiana! No rain chances over the next 7 days at least.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
TOMORROW:
High clouds continue to drift in at times. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY:
High clouds will still linger at times, but it will be another nice day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
7-DAY FORECAST:
A rinse and repeat weather pattern continues to start out the month of June. Temperatures slightly warm up into the 80s as the week goes on. Outside the next 7 days, we may see smaller rain chances enter the forecast next weekend.