Pockets of heavy rain during the day, dry weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout the day today. A quiet weather pattern settles into the state for the end of May and the beginning of June. We’ll see dry conditions, lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY

WRTV

Keep the umbrella with you all day today as we will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could contain some moderate to heavier pockets of rain at times. Well, no severe weather is expected. We may see a lot of rain in a short period of time which may lead to some minor flooding in some spots.

WRTV

We look for one round of rain to move through in the morning. We’ll see a little bit of a break before more showers and storms develop after the lunch hour. Mild and muggy for today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you were heading to the Indianapolis Indians game tonight, all of the rain should exit by first pitch. Overnight skies begin to clear late and temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

TOMORROW

A dry stretch of weather begins on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. We will see a pleasant day Thursday with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Sunny skies continue on Friday with highs dropping into the upper 70s. A big ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeps us high and dry through the weekend and also into the first part of next week. Will look for temperatures to climb into the upper 70s near 80 with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity values will stay on the lower side.

The new work week brings partly to mostly cloudy conditions at times with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.