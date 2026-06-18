Quiet couple of days, more storm chances late Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a stormy Wednesday, the next few days will be more quiet before a late weekend storm system.

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Spotty sprinkles primarily in south-central Indiana early on this evening. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear skies. A few spots of fog may develop later on. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Patchy AM fog followed by mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy. In the late afternoon hours, a couple of stray showers are possible. Most will not see these showers. High temperature near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially for the second half of Sunday. Central Indiana is not in a severe risk area, but it may be added to one as we get closer. Temperatures will hold a couple of degrees below average in the upper 70s as we get into next week.