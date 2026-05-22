Rain chances through the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Several rain chances will be possible heading into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay a little above normal with humidity values increasing.

TODAY

WRTV

It will be a close call for carb day practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We will see dry conditions to start off the day, but rain ramps up right around the lunch hour. Showers will be likely throughout the rest of the day with a few claps of thunder. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the east and may gust at times near 20 mph.

High temperatures today will stay into the middle and upper 60s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Rain chances continue into the evening hours with temperatures only falling into the lower 60s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A few scattered showers will be possible early Saturday morning. Otherwise, lots of cloud cover through the day. Temperatures begin to climb into the middle 70s. Humidity values rise a little into the afternoon.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Right now, there is a chance for a few showers on race day morning. A batch of scattered showers will push through the state early in the day. Mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day with more rain chances later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb near 80° on Sunday

Rain chances continue for your Memorial day. Temperatures will be right around 80° with higher humidity values around.

More rain chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures staying into the lower 80s.

