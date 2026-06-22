Rain early, cloudy afternoon, more rain chances midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Rain comes to an end later this morning. Lots of clouds through the day today with breezy conditions. Quiet weather on Tuesday before more rain chances work in here for the end of the week.

TODAY

WRTV

Mild and muggy throughout your Monday morning. Rain comes to an end later this morning with lots of clouds in place. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north and west gusting at times near 20 mph. Clouds hang around through a majority of the day and eventually break up late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures really will not rebound all that much. We’ll see temperatures climb into the lower 70s later this afternoon.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Clouds begin to decrease later this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. Humidity values drop as well, so it will feel much more comfortable.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A terrific Tuesday on tap. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the day, seasonable temperatures and lighter winds. High temperatures will climb into the 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

The first part of Wednesday will be dry. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in later into the afternoon. More wet weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity values climb and will become more uncomfortable through the weekend. Temperatures will be into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week.

