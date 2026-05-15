Scattered storms expected for Saturday, warm and humid Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Warmer & more humid air will be the headliner in the coming days. Rain chances ramp back up again on Saturday.

TONIGHT:

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Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the early morning hours. Low temperature around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

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A warm front lifts into the state, bringing on/off scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms with wind/hail as the main threats. It may be difficult for qualifications at IMS. High temperatures close to 80 degrees.

SUNDAY:

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Clouds & spotty rain chances will exit by the early morning hours. Mostly sunny, warm, & humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A potent system brings in our next rain chance late Monday and better chances for rain on Tuesday. Central Indiana is not in any severe risks this far out, but we will see if we are added to one getting closer to the event. Temperatures back off to near average mid-late week.