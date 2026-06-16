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Scattered storms today, sever weather likely Wednesday

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WRTV
WRTV - SEVERE RISK WEDNESDAY.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two different storm chances to monitor in the next two days, with the greatest concern for severe storms in central Indiana late Wednesday.

TODAY

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Partly cloudy start. Scattered showers and storms are expected later this afternoon and evening in two different line segments. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for damaging wind. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

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Rain exits early on. Partly cloudy skies return to the area. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW

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Have a way to get watches and warnings; severe weather is likely. Two rounds of showers and storms are expected, with the second being the bigger issue. A moderate (4/5) risk is in place for spots NW of Indy. Most of central Indiana is in the enhanced (3/5) risk level.

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A cluster of showers and storms crosses mainly north-central Indiana from early afternoon to early evening. After a break in the action, additional thunderstorms develop in the evening and early overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are on the table: damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail & flooding. High temperature near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Rain clears out for the daytime hours on Thursday. A couple of dry days are expected before a new system brings rain chances back to the area for Sunday/Monday.