Scattered storms today, sever weather likely Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two different storm chances to monitor in the next two days, with the greatest concern for severe storms in central Indiana late Wednesday.

TODAY

WRTV

Partly cloudy start. Scattered showers and storms are expected later this afternoon and evening in two different line segments. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for damaging wind. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Rain exits early on. Partly cloudy skies return to the area. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Have a way to get watches and warnings; severe weather is likely. Two rounds of showers and storms are expected, with the second being the bigger issue. A moderate (4/5) risk is in place for spots NW of Indy. Most of central Indiana is in the enhanced (3/5) risk level.

WRTV

A cluster of showers and storms crosses mainly north-central Indiana from early afternoon to early evening. After a break in the action, additional thunderstorms develop in the evening and early overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are on the table: damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail & flooding. High temperature near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Rain clears out for the daytime hours on Thursday. A couple of dry days are expected before a new system brings rain chances back to the area for Sunday/Monday.

