Several rain chances through the weekend bring heavy rain to the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Several rain chances heading into the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. Once the rain comes to an end, the pattern shifts and the heat is on. An extended period of high heat and humidity will move in across the Great Lakes.

TODAY

WRTV

A spotty shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy conditions on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later this afternoon and evening. There is a level one out of a level five that some of those thunderstorms could reach severe criteria. Main threats will be gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Cloudy conditions stick around with a few spotty showers possible in the southern part of the state. It will be mild with low temperatures, only falling into the 60s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Humidity values begin to climb for Friday. We’ll see a good chance for some showers and even thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. The potential for heavy rainfall will be likely. We could pick up anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall from I-70 and points south.

High temperatures on Friday will stay into the 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

More rain chances will be possible on Saturday. High temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spotty showers as possible in the morning on Sunday with high temperatures creeping into the upper 80s.

A large area of high-pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves into the eastern 2/3 of the country. This will bring high temperatures into the 90s for several days. High humidity will make it feel unbearable. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits.

