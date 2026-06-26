Soggy Friday with high heat and humidity arriving this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Soggy conditions on your Friday with warm and humid air pushing into the state. Lots of dry time this weekend, but the heat is on with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Hot and humid for much of next week with temps in the 90s and the indices into the triple digits.

TODAY

WRTV

Warm and humid today with several rain chances. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. Much of central Indiana could pick up around an inch or so of rainfall. The southern part of the state will see the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. A level two out of a level five is in place for areas like Bedford and near the Ohio River. All severe weather modes are in play with the possibility of tornadic activity, strong winds and flooding concerns as well. Parts of southern Indiana may pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. High temperatures today will be climbing into the 70s, but it will feel very uncomfortable. Thanks to all of the high humidity

TONIGHT

WRTV

A scattered shower or thunderstorm possible during the overnight hours. It will remain mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Cloudy conditions for the first part of the day on Saturday. An isolated shower thunderstorm will be possible with the best chance of rain farther south. High temperatures will stay into the lower 80s, but it will remain muggy.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A spotty shower could be possible early Sunday otherwise we’ll look for some sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with humidity values reaching oppressive levels.

Much of next week will be unbearably hot and humid. A large area of high pressure will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere, bringing temperatures into the low and even middle 90s at times. It will be so humid that it feels like temperatures and heat indices will be climbing anywhere from 100 to 105.

