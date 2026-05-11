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Storm chances for Tuesday evening, followed by warmer week

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WRTV
WRTV - INDY500 PRACTICE.jpg
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A nice week is in store across central Indiana. Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday night.

TONIGHT:

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Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts increase as the day goes on. Peak gusts in the evening climb to 25 mph. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered rain arrives later on Tuesday night. There is an isolated chance of a few storms.

WEDNESDAY:

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Showers exit prior to daybreak. Partly cloudy skies remain. Winds gust up to 30 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A warm front lifts through the area late Friday into Friday night, bringing in our next chance of rain. High temperatures this weekend climb into the 80s.