Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
WeatherHourly Weather for Indianapolis, INToday's Forecast

Actions

Storms return on Friday, some rain possible for Memorial Day weekend

WRTV - RAIN FRIDAY & SATURDAY.jpg
WRTV
WRTV - RAIN FRIDAY & SATURDAY.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a near-perfect Thursday, more active weather is on the way for the back half of Friday.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV - CARB DAY (1).jpg

Mostly cloudy to start for Carb Day. Rain chances will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. The wettest spots will be southeast of Indianapolis, and severe weather is not anticipated. High temperatures in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR SAT 9 AM.jpg

A few light showers are possible early on. The 500 Festival parade will be mainly dry once these showers from early exit. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the PM hours. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

WRTV - FUTURE RADAR FRI 1 PM.jpg
WRTV - FUTURE RADAR FRI 5 PM.jpg

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV - INDY 500.jpg
WRTV - 7DAY (15).jpg

For the 110th running of the Indy 500, we are not expecting a washout. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a spotty chance of rain that favors the afternoon. Our air also turns slightly humid this weekend and beyond. A spotty chance of rain is also possible for Memorial Day.

WRTV - SUN FUTURE RADAR.jpg