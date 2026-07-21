Stormy Tuesday, cooler and less humid for the rest of the week | July 21, 2026 

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Showers and storms possible across parts of the state today. Much less humid air and cooler temperatures work into Indiana for the end of the week.

TODAY:

WRTV

We will see a chance for showers and storms this morning with another batch of storms developing later this afternoon. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side later this afternoon. The best chance of thunderstorms will form south of Indy later today. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk of strong storms across parts of central and eastern Indiana.

WRTV

Main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Highs today will climb into the middle and upper 80s. It will stay on the humid side this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

WRTV

Cooler and less humid air works into the state for this evening. Lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

It will be a wonderful Wednesday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will feel fantastic and it will be a great day to do anything outdoors.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST:

WRTV

Early Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be moving in for the rest of the week. Highs will be below normal into the 70s through Friday.

The heat and higher humidity values move back in for the weekend.