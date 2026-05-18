Strong storms today and Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Strong to severe thunderstorms possible for the next two days as warm and humid air mass sticks around the state. Humidity and temperatures drop for the middle part of the work week.

TODAY

WRTV

Warm and humid today with more thunderstorms, popping up later in the afternoon. We will start off with dry conditions for the first part of the day. After the lunch hour showers and thunderstorms develop, and some of those could be on the stronger side.

Main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Winds ahead of the thunderstorms may gas near 25 mph. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the early evening hours. Those showers and storms move out later on tonight. It will remain mild and muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s.

WRTV

TOMORROW

WRTV

More showers and thunderstorms possible during the day on Tuesday. We have a level two out of a level five that some of the thunderstorms will reach severe criteria. Main threats again will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

7-DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Less humid air, and cooler temperatures work in for the middle part of the work week. Look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 70. You’ll feel a difference in the humidity values for the next couple of days. High temperatures on Thursday near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances ramp up for the end of the week on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms could be possible with high temperatures near 73.

Mainly cloudy conditions on Saturday there is a slight chance we could see a few showers popping up. High temperatures close to 80.

Right now it looks like there will be lots of dry time for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.