Sunny and breezy Thursday, seasonable through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Much quieter conditions in store for your Thursday. We will continue to see temperatures slightly below normal for the end of the week and into the weekend. Some locations over the last 24 hours picked up more than 3-6" of rainfall.

TODAY

WRTV

A mix of clouds and sun will be possible throughout the day today. It will be breezy with the winds picking up and gusting at times near 20 to 25 mph. There is a slight chance for a stray shower in southern sections of Indiana, but most locations will remain dry. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you are heading to the Indiana fever game later this evening, no weather worries for you at all. Overnight will look for mostly clear skies and it will be comfortably cool. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s right around 60.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A fantastic Friday for all of Indiana. Look for mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

The weekend overall looks quiet with temperatures close to normal. Look for lots of sunshine on Saturday. We can’t rule out a stray shower that could pop up but lots of dry time is expected on Saturday. On Sunday clouds begin to increase and we’ll see a chance for some showers, possibly even a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb near 80.

Some of the showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Monday morning. Look for mostly cloudy conditions with highs into the upper 70s.

Sunny skies and temps into the upper 70s for the middle part of the work week.