Sunny and seasonal start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sunny and seasonable to start off the new work week. A little warmer on Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Temperatures dropped a little for the middle part of the work week before summer like temperatures head this way for the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Quiet conditions today with high pressure just to the north and west of us. Look for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures climbing right around normal for this time of the year. We’ll hit highs around 70 in Indianapolis and lower 70s in the southern metro area. Winds will be light as high pressure is nearby.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear and quiet this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and middle 40s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Sunny skies for the first part of Tuesday. Cloud cover increases for the afternoon as an approaching storm system moves to Indiana. It will be breezy with wind gusting at times near 20 to 25 mph. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. A cold front moves in and brings us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday. Some of those thunderstorms in northwestern sections of the state could reach severe criteria. The main threat will be some strong gusty winds.

WRTV

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

After the cold front moves through, we will see temperatures falling into the upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. We could see a few lingering showers very early Wednesday morning, otherwise partly cloudy conditions.

On Friday look for partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

A summer like weekend on top with temperatures into the lower 80s

