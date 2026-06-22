Sunshine returning on Tuesday after a gloomy Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a gloomy Monday, sunshine returns for Tuesday.
TONIGHT:
Isolated sprinkles are possible this evening. Clouds decrease later on to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy skies. There is an isolated chance of a shower or storm late in the day. High temperature near 80 degrees.
7-DAY FORECAST:
Temperatures will hover in the lower 80s for highs through the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms are expected along a warm front on Friday. We will monitor to see if we are added to a severe weather risk as we get closer. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 80s late weekend into early next week.