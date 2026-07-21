Taste of fall to end the workweek; hot and humid again by Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a line of storms earlier this afternoon, a cold front has moved through and will bring adjustments to our air mass going into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with northerly flow in place. Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

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TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. Comfortable dew points settle in. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

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THURSDAY: Another comfortable and sunny day. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A stretch of sunny weather continues into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper by then. More humid air returns and will be felt more in the state by Sunday. A smaller chance of rain is in the forecast for now on Monday.