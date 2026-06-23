Terrific Tuesday, high heat and humidity return by the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Beautiful weather for today with sunny skies and low humidity. Spotty showers and storms through the end of the week and weekend. A pattern flip will bring more heat and humidity for the end of the weekend and early next week.

TODAY

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A terrific Tuesday today with mostly sunny skies. We will see low humidity throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. This is still a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year but low humidity in sunshine will make it feel fantastic.

TONIGHT

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The Indianapolis Indians are home for the rest of the week and it’s going to be a great evening for some baseball. Clear conditions with temperatures into the 70s at first pitch.

Mostly clear skies and comfortably cool overnight. We will see temperatures falling into the low and middle 50s.

TOMORROW

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Partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures, climbing into the 70s and lower 80s. Humidity values still remain on the comfortable side. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in northern Indiana late Wednesday evening, but most locations will remain dry

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

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An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday. Humidity values begin to rise throughout the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Mostly cloudy conditions Friday some showers and thunderstorms will be possible with highs approaching 80. The heat will increase for the weekend. Temperature is in the lower 80s on Saturday but upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity values go sky high late Sunday and Monday which means heat indices or feels like temperatures will be close to the triple digits.