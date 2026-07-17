Thursday evening forecast | July 16, 2026

WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Air quality will be a concern in parts of the region on Friday due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Rain chances increase in the coming days

TONIGHT: Isolated downpours wind down. Partly cloudy skies remain. Low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

WRTV

FRIDAY: An Air Quality Alert is in place for Friday. Canadian wildfire smoke could make it down to the surface primarily in the morning. The better odds of denser smoke are in north-central and northern Indiana. Scattered showers and storms develop in the PM hours. Not everyone will get rain, and severe storms are not expected. High temperatures in the upper 80s.



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SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A slight (2/5) risk of severe storms has been issued for parts of central Indiana. A few clusters of storms could develop late in the day. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

WRTV

7-DAY FORECAST: Nicer weather is in the forecast for Sunday and a couple of days next week. The best rain chance is a smaller one on Tuesday. With wildfires burning out of control in southern Canada, we will have to monitor for more smoke drifting into the region.