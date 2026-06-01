Warm, humid start to June, small chances for rain later on

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Temperatures climb slightly as the first week of June rolls on. By the weekend, the drier pattern we've been in could show signs of breaking.

TONIGHT:

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Partly cloudy skies in the evening with a few spotty sprinkles. The vast majority remains dry. Skies clear out in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW:

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Sunny skies and comfortable. High temperatures in the mid-70s, which is close to average for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY:

Another sunny and nearly perfect day by June standards. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Central Indiana remains fairly quiet in central Indiana for most of this week. Dew points get back into the muggy category by the weekend. This should give us some smaller chances of rain.