Wet and warmer weekend with highs in the 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — It will feel more like summer across parts of Indiana heading into the weekend. Warm and humid with rain chances for the first part of the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

There will be a small window of rain for the first part of the morning. By the lunch hour much of the rain moves out of the metro area. We will see mostly cloudy skies for the first part of the afternoon. Some peeks of sun possible later today. Breezy winds out of the south gusting at times near 20 mph. It will be seasonable with high temperatures near 70.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you were heading to the Indiana Fever game, it will stay dry. Mostly cloudy conditions overnight a mild evening with low only falling to 60.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A soggy Saturday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Look for rain and even thunderstorms on and off throughout the day on Saturday. There may be a few times during the day where we see some dry windows, but have backup plans for any outdoor activities. Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday could be on the stronger side with the main threat being some strong winds. High temperatures will reach 80 degrees and humidity values will be on the higher side.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Dry conditions expected through much of the afternoon on Sunday. Look for some sunshine with warm and humid conditions all day. High temperatures climb to near 88 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms return on Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb near 88.

More showers and storms on Tuesday scattered at times with highs into the mid 80s.

A few lingering showers early Wednesday otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop back into the upper 70s.