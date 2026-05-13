Windy and cooler Wednesday, summer like weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Windy and cooler for your Wednesday. A big pattern shift for the weekend brings much warmer temperatures across the state. Spotty showers and thunderstorms along with an increase in humidity will arrive as well.

TODAY

WRTV

Sunshine throughout the day today with a few clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the afternoon. Northwest winds will be a bit gusty at times around 25 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be on the cooler side. Low temperatures will fall right around 43 degrees.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Look for lots of sunshine on your Thursday with high temperatures, climbing into the upper 60s. We will see a beautiful afternoon that's great for heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch practices.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Temperatures soar into the 80s this weekend. It will feel much more like summer! Humidity values increase too so it will feel much more uncomfortable. An isolated shower or storm may be possible this weekend.

We may see our first 90-degree temperature of the year on Monday. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90.

